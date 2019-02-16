CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comedian Famous Los scored 22 points and was selected the MVP in the Home Team's 82-80 victory over the Visiting Team on Friday night in the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Quavo, part of the hip-hop trio Migos, scored 27 points for the Visiting Team, and former NBA star Ray Allen added 24 in the game at Bojangles Coliseum that featured 4-point baskets.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Father, 4 daughters dead after upstate New York house fire
Four children and their father were killed in a fire that ripped through their northern New York home.
Home & Garden
Famous Los leads Home Team in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Comedian Famous Los scored 22 points and was selected the MVP in the Home Team's 82-80 victory over the Visiting Team on Friday night in the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Stage & Arts
Met Museum says it's returning stolen coffin to Egypt
New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art says it's returning a prized artifact to Egypt after learning it was stolen from the country in 2011.
National
The Latest: Calif. Gov. Newsom endorses Harris for president
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates on the campaign trail(all times local):9:30 p.m.California Gov. Gavin Newsom is endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris for president in 2020.The…
Eat & Drink
Get fresh in the freezer with these 9 food items at Twin Cities markets
In February, the supermarket's frozen foods section is the place to be.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.