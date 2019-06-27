CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Flames have destroyed a famous horse barn on Chincoteague Island in Virginia.
News outlets report firefighters were called Tuesday night to the Misty barn at the Beebe Ranch. Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company spokeswoman Denise Bowden says flames were shooting 30 feet (9 meters) in the air when firefighters arrived.
Four horses, a goat and a cat made it out of the barn safely. No injuries were reported. Officials say the barn is a total loss.
The barn was once home to Misty, a pony immortalized in Marguerite Henry's 1947 novel, "Misty of Chincoteague." Bowden says some of the horses who survived the fire are Misty's descendants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Witness says 'snitching' talk preceded Nipsey Hussle killing
Court transcripts show that rapper Nipsey Hussle and the man charged with killing him had a conversation about "snitching" shortly before the rapper was shot.
Nation
Man exonerated in armed robbery walks free after 17 years
A man who spent 17 years behind bars for a 2001 armed robbery in suburban New Orleans walked out of jail and into the arms of sobbing family members Thursday, exonerated by fingerprint evidence that linked the crime to another man.
Variety
Court won't halt suits against doctor over drug dose deaths
A court official has refused to pause pretrial proceedings in wrongful-death lawsuits against a doctor charged with 25 counts of murder and the Ohio hospital system where he worked.
Variety
Latest: Expert: sharks may have been triggered before attack
The Latest on the shark attack that killed a college student in the Bahamas (all times local):
National
Oregon GOP walkout threatens paid leave, money for housing
An eight-day Republican walkout over sweeping climate change legislation in Oregon has prevented votes on the nation's most generous paid family leave program, money for affordable housing and other key measures.