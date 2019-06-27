The former marketing director at Buffalo Wild Wings has flown to a different coop--Famous Dave's. KC Glaser will start his new position at the Minnetonka-based barbecue chain July 8. He'll focus on delivering a consistent brand message for the chain, being responsible for the overall marketing strategy, planning and execution of marketing initiatives and public relations.

"KC brings a depth of knowledge and experience in marketing and strategy which Famous Dave's has been looking for six months," said Jeff Crivello, chief executive of Famous Dave's. The marketing position has seen steady rotation with two previous marketing directors staying less than one year.

At B-Dubs, Glaser oversaw in-house guest experiences, digital content strategy, and take-out, delivery and ecommerce. Prior to that, he worked at Dairy Queen, focusing on expanding the Blizzard brand. According to his LinkedIn account, Glaser, 36, was offered a marketing position in Atlanta after Golden Valley-based Wild Wings was sold to Inspire Brands in 2018, the company that owns Arby's. Glaser preferred to stay in the Twin Cities.

On Twitter Glaser describes himself as a brand marketer, innovator, gamer, self-proclaimed funny guy and definite foodie. There's a sample of his foodie leanings in a tweet he made about Jimmy Johns in May. "It took over an hour to get my order today from a store that is 1.5 miles away, That is NOT freaky fast," he wrote.

Famous Dave's has recently expanded and tweaked its menu to broaden its customer base, leaving some customers to question its focus. Crivello said Glaser will try to narrow that focus. "It will be his task to look at the new menu items tested in the last couple of years, decide what we want to keep, and make the most efficient menu mix."