MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Famous Dave's of America Inc. (DAVE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The barbeque restaurant operator posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.74. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAVE