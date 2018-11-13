MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Famous Dave's of America Inc. (DAVE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.
The barbeque restaurant operator posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.74. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.
