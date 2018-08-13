MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Famous Dave's of America Inc. (DAVE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.
The barbeque restaurant operator posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period.
Famous Dave's shares have risen slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
