SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A family in Kentucky says a woman fatally shot her disabled granddaughter and then killed herself.
Samantha Castillo tells WAVE-TV that her 14-year-old daughter Aurelia, who had cerebral palsy, was killed by her mother, Julia Cash-Owens, who then killed herself.
Shelbyville police responded to the shooting at about 2 p.m. Monday. Cash-Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said Tuesday that the girl died at a hospital of a gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities have not described a motive for the shootings.
