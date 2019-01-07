LAS VEGAS — The family of a Las Vegas woman accused of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon owner after failing to pay for a manicure is urging her to surrender.
In an interview that aired Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," the mother and grandmother of 21-year-old Krystal Whipple said she has to come out of hiding.
Mother Sharon Whipple apologized to the victim's family and hoped they could eventually forgive her daughter.
Krystal Whipple is accused of fleeing a nail salon Dec. 29 after not paying. Police say she then ran down 51-year-old Ngoc Nguyen with a stolen car, dragging the salon owner while speeding away.
The car was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.
