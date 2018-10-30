CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of a teen fatally shot at his North Carolina high school is remembering him as a brother with "the biggest heart" who loved sports and dancing.

The family of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen spoke at a news conference Tuesday, a day after the 10th grader was killed before classes started at Butler High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said Monday that the shooting may have been related to bullying, but McKeithen's family disputed the idea that McKeithen was a bully.

His mother, Ashley Mewborn, says she's worried about her other children and wants the school system to do whatever it has to do to keep students safe.

Jatwan Craig Cuffie, the 16-year-old ninth-grader charged with first-degree murder in McKeithen's death, is expected in court Tuesday.