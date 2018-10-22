GILBERT, Minn. — When Arnold Baland was a young man in the early 1900s, he was hired as a cook in a Minnesota lumber camp, but he had never made a meal in his life and he had heard lumberjacks had hearty appetites. His boss told him not to become discouraged.

So the next day Baland and his boss got to the camp kitchen at 5 a.m. to build a fire in the stove and fry pancakes. They announced that breakfast was ready, "and when the lumberjacks came through that door to eat you better be ready with everything, otherwise they will let you know in no uncertain terms," Baland would write in his memoirs.

With breakfast over, they started cooking dinner of beef roast, potatoes and carrots. The boss warned Baland "when these men come to eat at 12 o'clock they mean business." It was an experience he never forgot. His life would turn out to be one of challenges and achievements — and a great work ethic, deep love for his family, for God and for America.

Decades later Arnold Baland — a prominent citizen in Virginia, Minnesota perhaps best remembered for his tireless work with Project Democracy — would pen his memoirs. The writing, done in Baland's precise penmanship, took place over three years, 1979-1982. Baland died in 1988 at 85.

In 2017 son Jerry Baland of Gilbert found the writings, organized his father's autobiography and had it published, with the title Arnold Baland had given his memoirs: "Never Give Up!" Jerry Baland dedicated the book to his father and mother, Josephine "Jo" Baland, with special thanks to his wife Marcia, for her help and encouragement, and with thanks to his brother George Baland, to Susan Archbold of the Range Print Shop in Eveleth, to Bob Kivela and others.

The book includes an introduction by brother George Baland, in which he tells of his father moving to Minnesota from his native Wisconsin, and becoming the number one salesman in three different ventures — Kraft Cheese, Eagle Pitcher insulation and Investors Diversified Services. Arnold Baland had had only a sixth grade education. When he was 30, he met the woman he would marry, Josephine Rothman, a school teacher originally from Aurora, who insisted he start reading books and magazines, with the emphasis on government, politics and investing.

"To say Jo and I are proud and grateful for our wonderful family is an understatement," Arnold Baland had written.

"We feel that all our wonderful blessings have come from God almighty. When a person looks back and gets nostalgic about the things that have happened in the past, it makes a person realize that we don't have to have any special qualities to be enthusiastic when everything is going good, but we do have some special qualities in us to keep optimistic when things are going wrong" George Baland wrote in the introduction. "My dad was very patriotic. He used to tell us when we were kids, when you see the American flag salute it and take off your cap. Dad always stressed the importance of respecting clergymen, no matter what faith."

And Arnold Baland wrote, "I have enjoyed writing my autobiography and maybe someone else will enjoy reading it. I am grateful to God almighty for everything he has done for me."

Jerry and Marcia Baland talked about the publication of the autobiography in a recent interview with the Mesabi Daily News at their home. Jerry Baland, 82, had been the editor of a newspaper printed by Erie Mining Company where he was employed in public relations.

"So I had an idea of how to piece things together ... and with Marcia's patience," Jerry Baland said his mother used to say of Arnold, "I knew I had a diamond in the rough, but all I had to do was polish off the rough edges."

Arnold Baland always was troubled by the memory of his sister Cora, who died in her teens — he witnessed her murder when she was shot by a man who lived near their Wisconsin home.

Arnold Baland introduced people of the Range to Kraft Miracle Whip, Jerry Baland said.

His father had written, "During the Depression 4,000 banks went out of business in our country, but 1933 was a wonderful year for the Kraft business. That was the year Miracle Whip was introduced and what a shot in the arm that was for our business. In 1936 I ordered the first carload of Miracle Whip that had ever been shipped to a one-truck distributor. I called the order in to Chicago. The guy that I talked to asked me how many trucks I operated. I said one." The company president trusted Arnold — the whole carload was sold in 25-casse displays in 100 stores throughout the Range."

Arnold Baland's brother had been killed in World War II. That was one of the factors that sparked his patriotism.

"My parents were chairmen of Project Democracy for 25 years. He could see we were getting away from the flag. He thought we could do something about it locally," Jerry Baland said. The Baland family lived in Virginia — but the Project Democracy spread across the Range.

Arnold Baland served as chairman of the project to build the Coates Hotel in Virginia on the site of the Fay Hotel destroyed by fire. He also was instrumental in the drive to develop the Lookout Mountain ski area.

Arnold Baland wrote, "I made the statement I would not cut my hair until we raised $200,000 to build the ski area. I was told I would look funny with my hair dragging on the ground. It took nine days and we had the $200,000."

In his autobiography Arnold Baland wrote about Project Democracy. When he would be asked to summarize it, he would say in 1983, 35 years ago, "Wake up, America, wake up! One of the greatest dangers we face in the United States is complacency. We take our freedom for granted. The time has come, we cannot continue to sit in the back of the church and in front on the bus and drive down the middle of the road and expect to keep our freedom. We seem to dramatize the things that are wrong... All we have to do is tell the truth, we are living in the greatest nation in the world. The United States of America under the free enterprise system is the greatest success story in the history of mankind. How long is it since you have heard anyone say, 'God Bless America!' or 'I'm glad and appreciate I am an American citizen'?" And that year Project Democracy had more than 500 high school students across the Range writing essays.

At the end of the book Jerry Baland wrote: "My father and mother were visionaries and developers behind Project Democracy. ... Arnold Baland was a dynamic individual and excelled in most all of his endeavors. He was a self-motivated leader desiring to do well — all while holding onto his strong Christian values. ... I am extremely proud to have had Arnold Baland as my father and my mentor."

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Mesabi Daily News.