MADISON, Wis. — The parents and widow of a Marine veteran who died at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center appear in a pair of new television ads praising Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and calling attacks against her "shameful."

The spots released Thursday are an attempt by Baldwin to counter one of the main criticisms of her lodged by Republican opponent Leah Vukmir and allied conservative groups. Vukmir has charged that Baldwin failed to respond quickly enough to the crisis at Tomah, where veterans were being over-prescribed opioids leading up to the death of Jason Simcakoski in 2014.

Simcakoski's parents are in one new Baldwin ad and his widow is in another . In both, they praise Baldwin for working with them to enact a law that toughened opioid prescription guidelines. They also call for attacks against Baldwin on Tomah to stop.