SALT LAKE CITY — The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete who was fatally shot on campus are fighting a claim by the college that their lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter's killer wasn't a student.
Lawyers for Jill and Matthew McCluskey argued in a court filing Monday that campus police could have contacted the killer's parole officer or kept him off campus after Lauren McCluskey reported his harassment.
She was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2018 after she dumped him because he'd been lying about his name, age and status as a sex offender. He took his own life after the attack.
The family is seeking $56 million in the negligence case filed in U.S. court.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Tech service provider for nursing homes a ransomware victim
A Milwaukee-based company that provides technology services to more than 100 nursing homes nationwide is the victim of a ransomware attack, and hackers are demanding $14 million before they'll restore the company's access to its hijacked servers.
Music
T.I. apologizes and says he was joking about 'hymen' comment
Rapper T.I. says he was joking when he said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is "still intact."
Variety
Family of slain Utah woman says school didn't protect her
The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete who was fatally shot on campus are fighting a claim by the college that their lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter's killer wasn't a student.
Stage & Arts
Three queens of 'The Nutcracker' reflect on their royal role
Dancers offer different takes on the same character in three Twin Cities "Nutcracker" productions.
TV & Media
High school journalists who fought censorship win award
Four Vermont high school journalists have won an award for fighting and conquering censorship.