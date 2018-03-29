MILWAUKEE — The family of two sexual assault victims is criticizing a television ad that alludes to their case to attack a Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate.

The ad airing across Wisconsin involves a 2011 case in which Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet sentenced the victims' attacker to two years in prison instead of giving him a longer sentence. A family member of the victims told WTMJ-TV the ad is "shameful" and "hurtful" and should be taken down.

The ad is paid for by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's issues committee, which supports Dallet's opponent, Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock. His campaign is not responsible for the ad.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that the ad "disgracefully identifies the relationship of the offender to his victim."

The election is Tuesday.