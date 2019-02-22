LONDON — The family of a U.K. teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State group as a minor is begging the British government to help bring her newborn son to Britain.

Shamima Begum's family wrote Friday to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, asking for his help in bringing her child to Britain, describing the baby boy was a "true innocent."

Begum was only 15 when she fled east London with two other friends to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group's online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and has told reporters she wanted to come home. Her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism, and Javid has revoked her citizenship.