HOUSTON — The family of a Houston man who was unarmed when fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy has filed a federal lawsuit, arguing authorities should have used non-lethal force to take him into custody as he suffered from a mental health crisis.

Danny Ray Thomas died during a confrontation on March 22 with Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Brewer. The deputy approached Thomas after witnesses reported he'd been walking with his pants around his ankles.

Thomas' sister, Marketta Thomas, said during a news conference Thursday that her brother wasn't a threat and had been grieving the loss of his two children. Thomas' wife is accused of drowning the children in 2016.

The shooting is being investigated. The sheriff's office and attorneys for the county didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.