TOWN OF RED CEDAR, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 60-year-old man was accidentally shot while bird hunting with family members at a game farm.
Dunn County sheriff's authorities say the four family members were hunting together in the Town of Red Cedar on Sunday morning when one member set a shotgun down against some brush to tend to a dog. The shotgun fell over, causing the gun to fire.
Authorities say the safety was not engaged and that the birdshot struck the victim.
He was flown from the scene by Mayo helicopter. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
