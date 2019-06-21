LOS ANGELES — Family members say a man killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Los Angeles intersection was a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor.
Police are searching for the driver of a light-colored pickup with a camper shell seen on video striking a pedestrian at a crosswalk in Valley Village Monday.
The man died at a hospital.
Family members identified him as Gennady Bolotsky. Granddaughter Adriana Bolotsky tells KCAL -TV he came to the US as a refugee during World War II to escape Nazi occupation in Europe.
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
