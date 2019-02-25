COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a South Carolina man who died days after a crash where he was charged with driving under the influence says a police officer signed a form for him refusing medical treatment.

Family attorney Justin Bamberg says 58-year-old Nathaniel Rhodes suffered eight broken ribs and a deep cut on his liver and the delay in medical care led to his death four days later.

Bamberg showed video to reporters Monday of Rhodes at the Charleston County jail after his arrest Aug 12. It shows paramedics joking as he slips in and out of consciousness and moans in pain. An officer asks him to sign a form but he doesn't respond.

Charleston Police asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate Friday after NBC News asked about the case.