Family on Monday identified the woman and two adults sons found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend in their Apple Valley home.

Killed were Janice L. Petrovich, 60, and sons Alexander J. Petrovich, 27, and Jonathan “Jack” J. Petrovich, 23, a close family member said. Authorities have yet to say who was responsible for the deaths.

Police said they were called to the home in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court shortly after noon Saturday when a person reported that several people inside had been shot. Investigators quickly located all three dead.

Neighbor Bea Paiko said she heard no disturbances Saturday, adding that she had very few interactions with Janice Petrovich or her sons. Paiko said she would sometimes see them shoveling snow or walking their dogs.

“It was shocking, completely,” she said, “waking up to mass texts on your phone from people asking if you’re OK.”