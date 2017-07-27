Family members and friends confirmed on social media Thursday night that the woman fatally stabbed in a Minneapolis parking ramp last week was 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha.

Cha died of her injuries on Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office has charged Benjamin Love, 44, with second-degree murder in Cha’s death. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of an Aug. 8 court date.

Love is also charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and first-degree assault.

According to police and the criminal complaint:

Police responding to a 911 call from downtown Parking Ramp B on the night of July 15 arrived to find three women helping a fourth who had been stabbed in the chest.

Love had joined the four women in the elevator as they headed to their vehicle. When they got out of the elevator on the fourth level, he followed them.

In addition to stabbing Cha, he slashed the hand of another and fled with a purse. The women then drove to the second level to meet police.

Friends and family said Cha worked at Comcast in Minnetonka. She was funny, genuine and always eager to lend a hand, they said.

