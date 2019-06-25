Relatives have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed last week by a Northstar commuter train in the north metro as a 48-year-old man from Minneapolis.

Daniel J. Corr was hit Thursday afternoon by a northbound train just south of NE. Osborne Road in Fridley, and his body was located shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the Coon Rapids station more than 7 miles to the northwest.

Passengers on the train reported hearing a loud smashing noise a few miles before approaching the Coon Rapids platform, where the conductor got out to check.

Moments later, the conductor announced that the train had hit someone and paramedics were on the way. He opened the doors so that about 100 riders could exit, said witness Jorgan Bradwisch. The group waited about 45 minutes for buses.

Sheriff's Lt. Daniel Douglas said Monday that "to the best of my understanding" Corr was dragged from the point of impact until the train stopped in Coon Rapids.

A fundraising page established online by family to help with funeral expenses said Corr overcame pancreatic cancer and was known around northeast, where he was raised, as "The Beast of Nordeast" for his passion for lifting weights.