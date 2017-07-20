Family members of Justine Damond say they hope to bring her back to her native Australia to say goodbye.

Damond, 40, died half a world and an ocean away from her home country in an alley near her Minneapolis home Saturday, killed by police gunfire after placing a 911 call to report a possible sexual assault.

“All we want to do is bring Justine home to Australia to farewell her in her hometown among family and friends,” her family wrote in a statement e-mailed to the Star Tribune late Wednesday. “We are still trying to come to terms with this tragedy and we are struggling to understand how and why this could happen.”

Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, has become a fixture in headlines across the globe since her death, which Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called “shocking” and “inexplicable.” Turnbull joined a growing chorus of voices to demand answers about what happened that night — including Damond’s Australian family.

“We are in constant contact with the Australian Government, and representatives of the US Government and Minnesota State authorities,” the family wrote in the e-mail. “We want to see the investigation come to a conclusion, as soon as possible, so we have some resolution to the tragedy.”

Family and friends joined hundreds of mourners who carried candles and flowers to Sydney’s Freshwater Beach early Wednesday for a silent tribute.

The yoga instructor and meditation teacher moved from Sydney to Minneapolis several years ago to be with her fiancé, Don Damond, who is vice president and general manager of Little Six Casino in Prior Lake, according to his LinkedIn account. The two had planned to marry in August.

Damond regularly led meditation at Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, where a memorial of chalk messages, flowers and small tokens of lament has emerged in the days since her death.