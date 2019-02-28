WrestleMania

Expect superior strength and serious sneers toward competitors at this WWE Live event. Stunting their signature wrestling moves, the headline match is AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan with Rowan for the WWE championship. Also featured is a smackdown for the women's championship between Charlotte and Auska. (7:30 p.m. Sat. $23-$113. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls. 1-888-929-7849. targetcenter.com.)

MELISSA WALKER