World’s Toughest Rodeo
This year marks the first time that this special events tour will be sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The victorious competitor will gain an opportunity to compete at the National Finals Rodeo for a chance at a world title. Whiplash the cowboy monkey returns to steal the show from the burly and brave men who will attempt to hold onto bucking broncs. Saturday evening’s “Party on the Dirt” features country music by Travis Denning. (7:30 p.m. today-Sat. $11.50-$84. Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. xcelenergycenter.com.)
MELISSA WALKER
