Wildin' out
Venture into a variety of ecosystems through a new exhibit at the Minnesota Children's Museum. The "Wild Kratts Creature Power" exhibit takes tiny nature lovers through habitats of the tropical rain forest, Antarctic, desert of the Australian Outback and your own neighborhood. The interactive exhibit based on the PBS Kids series challenges kids to use their creature-like powers to hunt for a meal in the wild, hop like a kangaroo and swing through trees like a spider monkey. (9 a.m.-8 p.m. today-Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12.95. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. mcm.org. 651-225-6000.)
MELISSA WALKER
