Just chillin'

Cold weather is going to be around awhile, so why not embrace it for some arctic fun? Wayzata's Chilly Open kicks off tonight with skating under the stars. Glide across a luminaria-lit Wayzata Bay and warm up in a heated tent for a movie. Center yourself outdoors during a session of Snowga (yoga on the ice). Golfers compete in an ice golf tournament. Other attractions include a breakfast buffet, ice bar, dog sled and thrill rides. (6 p.m. today; 9 a.m. Sat. Free. Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 220 Grove Lane E., Wayzata. wayzatachillyopen.com.)

MELISSA WALKER