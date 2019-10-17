Fright nights

Trail of Terror has upped the ante on fright this year. Killer clowns have been released on the grounds and it is up to brave souls wearing 3-D glasses to hunt them down with a bow and arrow. Also new is the Bozo Bash, where guests chuck tomato hearts at Bozo the Clown. If crazy clowns don't do it for you, there's always hauntings waiting in the dark corners at the attractions of Bone Appetit, Cadaver Carnival and others. (7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. today-Sat; 7-11 p.m. Sun. $23.95. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. trailofterrormn.com.)

MELISSA WALKER