Springtime on the Farm

Roll up your sleeves for some old-fashioned fun. See how the farming profession has evolved through the years at a wagon and Scott-Carver Threshers displays. Scurry along with the animals, listen to music and go on a wagon ride. Also a food truck, games and activities for kids. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. $5. Andrew Peterson Farm, 8060 Hwy. 5, Waconia. carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org.)

MELISSA WALKER