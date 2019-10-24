Burwell House Spooktacular

Those costumes won’t wear themselves, so kids get dressed up and ready for a night of spooky fun with this inaugural event. Ready your taste buds while embarking on a tasty scavenger hunt. Listen to seasonal stories and watch a pumpkin-carving demonstration. Take tours of the historic Burwell House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and originally owned by secretary and manager of the Minnetonka Mills Co., Charles H. Burwell. Make crafts including a pirate ship to race down the creek. (5:30-8 p.m. today. Free. Charles H. Burwell House, 13209 E. McGinty Road, Minnetonka. 952-939-8200.)

MELISSA WALKER