Bell Museum

One might think the daily tasks of a scientist are boring. To the contrary, "Solution Studio" at the Bell Museum of Natural History discloses how scientists are actually quite creative. Learn how they use imagination and a little wit to solve challenges. Let your own creativity shine using materials and tools to solve problems inspired by research. Throughout the summer, the Solution Studio will feature special programming and feature University of Minnesota researchers, community partners and artists. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $9-$12. 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. 612-626-9660. bellmuseum.umn.edu/solution-studio.)

MELISSA WALKER