Bell Museum
One might think the daily tasks of a scientist are boring. To the contrary, "Solution Studio" at the Bell Museum of Natural History discloses how scientists are actually quite creative. Learn how they use imagination and a little wit to solve challenges. Let your own creativity shine using materials and tools to solve problems inspired by research. Throughout the summer, the Solution Studio will feature special programming and feature University of Minnesota researchers, community partners and artists. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $9-$12. 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. 612-626-9660. bellmuseum.umn.edu/solution-studio.)
MELISSA WALKER
Celebrities
Actress hopes to open more doors for more Native Americans
Newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose represents a rarity as one of the few people of Native American descent to star in a Netflix series — or any television series, for that matter. But she hopes her breakthrough in "Chambers" will encourage more opportunities for women like her.
Variety
Shots fired on Kansas State campus; no injuries reported
Kansas State University officials have confirmed that shots were fired at a parking lot on campus but that no injuries have been reported and there is "no ongoing threat."
Variety
Powell: Policies needed to address slowdown in income growth
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday the United States needs to find ways to address a decades-long slowdown in income growth and upward economic mobility.
National
Judge: Trial of white officer in chokehold death can proceed
A New York City judge is allowing a police disciplinary case to proceed against the white officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man.
National
China Mobile blocked from offering phone service in US
U.S. communications regulators on Thursday rejected a Chinese telecom company's application to provide service in the U.S. due to national security risks amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.