Flying high

Forty teams will make attempts at flight during the Red Bull Flugtag, a one-of-a-kind, human-powered flying competition. Teams that have crafted their own aviation machines will launch from a 30-foot-high platform and fly as far as possible over the Mississippi River. Teams will be scored by a panel of celebrity judges on how far their aircraft glides, showmanship and creativity. Some of the designed "planes" include a flying Juicy Lucy, raccoon and a Spoonbridge & Cherry glider. (Noon Sat. Free. Harriet Island, St. Paul.)

MELISSA WALKER