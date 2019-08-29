Bzzz

It's the final weekend of the exhibit "Pollinators: All the Buzz" at Como Zoo and Conservatory. The seasonal exhibit highlights pollinators from around the world in a 2,500-square-foot indoor greenhouse garden filled with pollinator plants. Blue orchard mason bees, alfalfa leafcutter bees and eastern bumblebees are on display in covered enclosures for guests to observe them through their life cycles. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Mon. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. 651-487-8200, comozooconservatory.org)

MELISSA WALKER