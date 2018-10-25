Paw power
"Paw Patrol is on a roll" with a new immersive experience in Nickelodeon Universe. Paw Patrol Adventure Bay is a 4,000-square-foot-attraction that sparks interest and imaginations of kids as they have the opportunity to re-create their favorite Paw Patrol missions. Channel your inner Marshall, Ryder, Chase or Mayor Goodway as you prepare for rescue missions inside of Lookout Tower or help animals in need inside the creative play area. (Mall hours. Mall of America, Bloomington. nickelodeonuniverse.com.)
MELISSA WALKER
