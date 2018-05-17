Pan Asian Arts Festival

A celebration of Asian Heritage Month in partnership between Asian Media Access and Pan Asian Arts Alliance. The event highlights Asian cultures and heritages including Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Hmong, Indonesian, Indian, Vietnamese and more. View cultural and fashion displays and see song and dance performances. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Mall of America Rotunda, 340 W. Market, Bloomington. 952-883-8810. mallofamerica.com.

MELISSA WALKER