Skyline Mini Golf

Not your standard mini-golf course, the Walker ups the ante on the outdoor attraction. The best feature that sets it apart from the rest is that it sits on the rooftop of Walker Art Center, where golfers get a scenic view of downtown Minneapolis. The one-of-a-kind course features 10 artist-designed holes with enhanced player amenities. If all the activity makes you hungry, concessions are available on Saturdays and Sundays. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $10. Walker Art Center, Hennepin and Lyndale avenues, Mpls. 612-375-7600. walkerart.org)

MELISSA WALKER