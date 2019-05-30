Llama Trek

A herd of llamas has converged upon the Minnesota Zoo for the summer. In addition to hosting the South American camelid, the immersive outdoor exhibit also features guinea pigs and rheas. Learn about each animal's native habitat as well as how the zoo is working on wild chinchilla conservation and how visitors can help. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. $12-$18. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. 952-431-9500. mnzoo.org. )

MELISSA WALKER