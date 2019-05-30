Llama Trek
A herd of llamas has converged upon the Minnesota Zoo for the summer. In addition to hosting the South American camelid, the immersive outdoor exhibit also features guinea pigs and rheas. Learn about each animal's native habitat as well as how the zoo is working on wild chinchilla conservation and how visitors can help. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. $12-$18. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. 952-431-9500. mnzoo.org. )
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MGM Resorts announces more job cuts, calls layoffs complete
Casino giant MGM Resorts International says it's completing planned layoffs with 779 job cuts, mostly in Las Vegas.
National
Angela Merkel awarded with Harvard honorary degree
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been awarded an honorary degree from Harvard University.
National
Judge raps Trump, gives lenient sentence to El Chapo witness
A federal judge in Chicago took a swipe at President Donald Trump's comment last year criticizing cooperators as he handed a lenient prison sentence to a star witness at the trial of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in New York last year.
Music
Minnesota blues hero Tony Glover, an influence on Dylan and the Stones, dies at 79
After his '60s trio Koerner, Ray & Glover, the harmonica blower went on to become an esteemed music writer and radio host but was still often called on stage by Patti Smith, Beck and others.
Variety
FedEx to deliver 7 days a week to satisfy online shoppers
FedEx plans to deliver packages seven days a week starting next January as it tries to keep up with the continuing boom in online shopping.…