Brick Fest

If your kids go loony over Legos, this fan experience will appeal to their creative side. The event returns to St. Paul's RiverCentre with new attractions as well as fan favorites. Stand next to life-size models made out of thousands of the colorful bricks for a photo. Enter the Glow Gallery, a dark and mysterious world of elaborate creations. Build your own mosaic tile and challenge your family in the video game arena. Attendees can also shop for custom, vintage and rare Lego sets. (10 a.m. Sat.-Sun. $19.13-$33.58. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-265-4800. brickfestlive.com.)

MELISSA WALKER