Science Museum of Minnesota

"Inventing Genius," a STEM-focused exhibit, is an exploration of the inventions by Leonardo da Vinci. On view are re-creations of the artist/inventor's drawings and examples of machines he designed for hydraulics, flight and more. Those who haven't heard about the new technology "SENSORY4" can walk through an immersive gallery and learn about the new media platform through visual displays and digital surround sound for a unique video experience. ($14.95-$19.95. 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-221-9444. smm.org.)

MELISSA WALKER