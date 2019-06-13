Science Museum of Minnesota
"Inventing Genius," a STEM-focused exhibit, is an exploration of the inventions by Leonardo da Vinci. On view are re-creations of the artist/inventor's drawings and examples of machines he designed for hydraulics, flight and more. Those who haven't heard about the new technology "SENSORY4" can walk through an immersive gallery and learn about the new media platform through visual displays and digital surround sound for a unique video experience. ($14.95-$19.95. 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-221-9444. smm.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
10-year sentence for participant in abuse of caged woman
A Louisiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the physical and psychological abuse of a young autistic woman who told him in federal court Thursday, "You made my life a living hell."
'Friends,' 'Grace and Frankie' creator outfoxes sexism
Ask Marta Kauffman if there will be a "Friends" reunion someday, and the answer is a crisp "nope."
Stocks rise as investors aim to snap short losing streak
U.S. stocks rose in afternoon trading Thursday on Wall Street as investors aimed to snap a two-day losing streak in an otherwise choppy week of trading.
Director Bryan Singer reaches settlement of rape claim
Movie director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle allegations that he raped a then-17-year-old boy on a yacht 15 years ago.
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday
A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.