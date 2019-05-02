MayDay Parade and Festival
In what they call the unofficial first day of spring, In the Heart of the Beast’s annual parade celebrates community. Watch as artist- and volunteer-made puppets saunter through south Minneapolis. Afterward, see the Tree of Life Ceremony and festival in Powderhorn Park. There will be live entertainment, a resource fair and more. (Noon Sun. Free. Parade begins at 25th St. and Bloomington Av. S., and travels south down Bloomington Av. hobt.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
