County stars
Hennepin County is home to many brilliant people. A new exhibit at the Hennepin History Museum, "Inventions & Innovations," puts the spotlight on the men and women who have improved lives through engineering, design and scientific contributions. Items on view include early Toro lawn mowers from the Bloomington-based company and the precursor to the thermostat, Honeywell's damper flapper. Sweetening up the exhibit are Nordic Ware's Bundt pans. (1-5 p.m. today-Sun. $5-$8. 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 612-870-1329.)
MELISSA WALKER
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
National
Child migrants decry illness, filth in border detention
At night, the teenage girl from Honduras wraps a thin foil blanket around herself and her infant son as they lie on a floor mat in the cold. The lights are blaring and sleepless children are crying. It's so crowded inside the caged area that there isn't space for her baby boy to crawl.
Celebrities
Witness says 'snitching' talk preceded Nipsey Hussle killing
Court transcripts show that rapper Nipsey Hussle and the man charged with killing him had a conversation about "snitching" shortly before the rapper was shot.
Variety
Court won't halt suits against doctor over drug dose deaths
A court official has refused to pause pretrial proceedings in wrongful-death lawsuits against a doctor charged with 25 counts of murder and the Ohio hospital system where he worked.
Variety
Latest: Expert: sharks may have been triggered before attack
The Latest on the shark attack that killed a college student in the Bahamas (all times local):
National
Oregon GOP walkout threatens paid leave, money for housing
An eight-day Republican walkout over sweeping climate change legislation in Oregon has prevented votes on the nation's most generous paid family leave program, money for affordable housing and other key measures.