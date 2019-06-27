County stars

Hennepin County is home to many brilliant people. A new exhibit at the Hennepin History Museum, "Inventions & Innovations," puts the spotlight on the men and women who have improved lives through engineering, design and scientific contributions. Items on view include early Toro lawn mowers from the Bloomington-based company and the precursor to the thermostat, Honeywell's damper flapper. Sweetening up the exhibit are Nordic Ware's Bundt pans. (1-5 p.m. today-Sun. $5-$8. 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 612-870-1329.)

MELISSA WALKER