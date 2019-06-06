Kites & Bites Festival

Kids are invited to run like the wind to get enough lift for kite flying. While supplies last, youths will get free kites to fly. After burning energy, families can eat from a variety of food trucks including Tot Boss, Potter’s Pasties and others. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Valley View Playfields, 90th St. and Portland Av. S., Bloomington. 952-563-8700. bloomingtonmn.gov.

MELISSA WALKER