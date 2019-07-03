Walker Free First Saturday

It's an animal kingdom takeover at this month's Walker Free First Saturday. Walk through the Sculpture Garden and come in contact with a rooster, llama, horse and even an octopus. The hoppin' kids band Koo Koo Kanga Roo joins in the theme with danceable tunes. Art-making activities include constructing pet rocks and jellyfish. In addition to covering the grounds, guests are also free to go indoors and see current Walker exhibitions. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-375-7600. walkerart.org.)

MELISSA WALKER