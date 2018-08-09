Creativity galore

Let your imagination run wild during a day of artistic fun. Family Art Sunday at Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts invites all ages to create pieces and enjoy the creative process together. Use sleuthing skills in an art scavenger hunt. View the current exhibit, "dis-a-re-," featuring paintings by artist in resident Greg Lecker. (1-3 p.m. Sun. Free. 6666 East River Rd., Fridley. banfill-locke.org)

MELISSA WALKER