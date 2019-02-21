Going Extreme

Canterbury Park displays the adrenaline-filled sport of skijoring as skiers are pulled behind a horse while dodging obstacles on the racetrack. Agile competitors racing as fast as 40 miles per hour will maneuver through gates, jumps and other restrictions. (1-4 p.m. Sat. $10. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee. 952-445-7223. canterburypark.com.)

MELISSA WALKER