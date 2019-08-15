Chalk it up to art

Witness a colorful wonderland this weekend during the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival. The pavement will feature chalk installations by 15 local and national artists. There will also be spray paint demonstrations, entertainment and food trucks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. today-Sat. Nicollet Mall between 5th and 12th streets, Mpls. mplsdowntown.com.

MELISSA WALKER