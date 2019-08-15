Chalk it up to art
Witness a colorful wonderland this weekend during the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival. The pavement will feature chalk installations by 15 local and national artists. There will also be spray paint demonstrations, entertainment and food trucks. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. today-Sat. Nicollet Mall between 5th and 12th streets, Mpls. mplsdowntown.com.
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Google employees call for pledge not to work with ICE
Hundreds of Google employees are calling on the company to pledge it won't work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's the latest in a year full of political and social pushback from the tech giant's workforce.
Music
Arlo Guthrie sings as Woodstock fans flock to concert site
Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans converged at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary, while Arlo Guthrie came back to sing — what else? — "The Times They Are a-Changin'."
National
Report: Arizona prison boss slow to react to broken locks
Locks failed for years at an Arizona prison and allowed for serious beatings of prisoners and guards, but Corrections Director Charles Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until he saw video of an assault that was broadcast on television, according to a report released Thursday.
Celebrities
Earnhardt takes weekend off after plane crash near Bristol
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the three were in a plane crash landing Thursday near Bristol Motor Speedway.
National
US official: 'Much better' conditions at border for migrants
A senior Trump administration official says that with fewer immigrants and more detention space, people apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border won't be subject to the squalid, overcrowded conditions criticized earlier this year.