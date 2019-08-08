Indiafest

A showcase of Indian culture with food and demonstrations. Indian classical dance groups will perform traditional and Bollywood dances. A variety of decorative booths will highlight the traditions and cultures from various regions of India. A special exhibition will be on view to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Other activities include henna painting, cricket games and yoga. (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. State Capitol, 75 W. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Paul. 651-321-3421. iamn.org.)

MELISSA WALKER