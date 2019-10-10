Festival of lights

Midtown Global Market will celebrate Diwali, India’s largest and most important holiday of the year. The Hindu festival of lights derives its name from the row of clay lamps that are lit to ward off negativity and welcome wealth and good vibes. The event includes a traditional storytelling of the five-day holiday’s origin and a lighting of glow sticks. Grab dinner with specials from Hot Indian Foods, view guests’ performances, make crafts and shop at the Indian marketplace. 5-8 p.m. Sat. Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. 612-872-4041. midtownglobalmarket.org.

MELISSA WALKER