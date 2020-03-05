Blippi Live

The name may sound silly to parents, but for those 7 and under, the man in spectacles and blue and orange beanie is all the rage. The charismatic YouTube sensation Blippi, formally known as Stevin John, takes his educational act on the road with a silly, energetic stage show. It features the energetic character dressed in coordinating bright orange glasses and suspenders, and sparks the minds of youths with educational facts, life lessons and maybe even a catchy tune. (1 p.m. Sun. $29.50-$49.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787. hennepintheatretrust.org.)

MELISSA WALKER