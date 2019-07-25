Art Car + Art Bike Parade
One of the quirkiest parades Minneapolis has to offer celebrates its silver anniversary this year. For the 25th time, the strange, funny and perhaps politically designed bicycles and automobiles will line up for their procession around Lake Harriet. Adorned with stickers, found objects and anything else one could glue onto a car, the conveyances begin at the Rose Garden, then continue around the lake. (5 p.m. Sat. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4125 E. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls. artcarparade.com.)
MELISSA WALKER
