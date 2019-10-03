All aboard for fall colors
Mother Nature shows off her best work as the leaves turn warm, colorful hues. A leisurely way to experience the beauty is on a locomotive ride through the picturesque St. Croix Valley. During October, the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway offers excursions that last 90 minutes. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $12-$20. 114 Depot Road, Osceola, Wis. www.trainride.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
Woman shot when dog jumps onto car console, causes gunfire
An Oklahoma woman was shot in the thigh when a dog inside the vehicle with her jumped onto a back seat console, causing a gun under the console to fire.
National
Trump signs proclamation restricting visas for uninsured
Immigrants applying for U.S. visas will be denied entry into the country unless they can prove they can afford health care, according to a proclamation signed Friday by President Donald Trump.
Variety
Alaska man recovering after bear mauling thwarted by his dad
An Alaska man who was mauled by a bear before his father came to his rescue was being treated at Juneau hospital for deep bite wounds on his arm and leg, the father said Friday.
Variety
Army veteran deported after drug conviction now a US citizen
An Army veteran deported to Mexico after serving time in prison for a drug conviction became a U.S. citizen on Friday.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
