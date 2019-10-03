All aboard for fall colors

Mother Nature shows off her best work as the leaves turn warm, colorful hues. A leisurely way to experience the beauty is on a locomotive ride through the picturesque St. Croix Valley. During October, the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway offers excursions that last 90 minutes. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $12-$20. 114 Depot Road, Osceola, Wis. www.trainride.org.)

MELISSA WALKER