DETROIT — A blind American woman from Michigan has gone missing after traveling to Peru for a wedding.
Relatives say 35-year-old Carla Valpeoz has been missing for nearly a week in the South American country. She was last seen on Dec. 12 after she returned to a hostel from a nightclub in Cusco.
Her brother tells The Detroit News that his sister's roommate awoke to find her and her belongings gone. He says security footage shows she took a taxi from the hostel. She later missed her flight home to the U.S.
He says the U.S. Department of State told her family she may have ridden a shuttle to another location near Cusco.
The State Department says it's aware a U.S. citizen has been reported missing in Peru, but declined further comment, citing privacy concerns.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.